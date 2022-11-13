Louisiana Eats: Tastemaking Legends

On this week's show, we explore the lives of New Orleans tastemaking legends and meet the next generation who are following in their footsteps. We begin with Al Copeland Jr., who recently memorialized his famous Popeyes-founding father in a book entitled Secrets of a Tastemaker. Written by Chris Rose, Kit Wohl, and the Copeland family, the book shares Al's life story – from his humble beginnings and through its highs and lows.

And do you remember chef Warren Leruth? He's the chef who invented Green Goddess salad dressing and went on to change New Orleans' culinary scene forever at his award-winning Gretna restaurant. He's also famous for working with Al Copeland to create some of Popeyes most valuable secret recipes. Today, Warren's family is carrying on his legacy with a new business, Leruth's Gourmet Foods.

We end with Baumer Foods, the third-generation company that makes the iconic Crystal Hot Sauce. Al Jr. and his son "Pepper" explain how in their family business, there are no shortcuts to the top, even if your last name is Baumer.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.