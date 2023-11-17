Louisiana Eats: Bottoms Up Japanese Style

Japan may once have seemed like a world away, but the most delicious elements of Japanese food and drink culture have become increasingly embedded in our American psyche. On this week's show, we celebrate the complexity and craftsmanship of Japanese drinking culture.

We begin with Christopher Pellegrini, longtime homebrewer, Honkaku Spirits founder, and author of The Shochu Handbook. Originally from Vermont, Christopher now lives in Tokyo, where he has become a Japanese spirit evangelist. He introduces us to shochu, one of Japan's most popular distilled spirits, and one of the best-kept secrets everywhere else.

Next, we hear Stephen Lyman, author of the James Beard-nominated book, The Complete Guide to Japanese Drinks. Stephen recounts the intriguing history of Takamine koji whisky, and the remarkable 19th-century Japanese chemist whose work inspired it.

Finally, in Japan, drinks are always accompanied by snacks, often in a bar and eatery called an izakaya. Restaurateur Jackie Blanchard drops by to explain how a Cajun girl raised on Bayou Lafourche ended up crossing the world to open Sukeban, an authentic izakaya, right here on Oak Street the Crescent City.

