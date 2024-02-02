© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Carnival Secrets Revealed

By Poppy Tooker
Published February 2, 2024 at 8:52 PM CST
Dead Beans Parade
Infrogmation of New Orleans (CC BY 2.0)
/
Flickr
Dead Beans Parade

As Fat Tuesday draws near, we've got a second helping of Mardi Gras fun for you! Most people are familiar with the images of Carnival revelry: the crowds, parades, and flowing libations. But like every other season in New Orleans, Mardi Gras is also all about the food.

This week, author and photographer Sally Asher takes a break from her professional endeavors to talk about the various ways she celebrates Carnival – including roller skating down St. Charles Avenue, riding high atop a parade float, and dancing in the street. More importantly, she shares her very specific dining and drinking preferences during each of the season's big events.

Then, Krewe of Red Beans founder Devin De Wulf is back in our studio. He recalls how his krewe has evolved from being a small neighborhood walking parade to becoming a nonprofit community force dedicated to feeding the city's culture bearers.

Finally, Carnival historian Errol Laborde examines Mardi Gras' origins and gives us a glimpse into the private krewe parties that take place before the riders mount their floats.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Louisiana Eats! Fat Tuesdaymardi grascarnivalSally AsherKrewe of Red BeansDevin De WulfErrol Laborde
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
