Louisiana Eats: Carnival Secrets Revealed

As Fat Tuesday draws near, we've got a second helping of Mardi Gras fun for you! Most people are familiar with the images of Carnival revelry: the crowds, parades, and flowing libations. But like every other season in New Orleans, Mardi Gras is also all about the food.

This week, author and photographer Sally Asher takes a break from her professional endeavors to talk about the various ways she celebrates Carnival – including roller skating down St. Charles Avenue, riding high atop a parade float, and dancing in the street. More importantly, she shares her very specific dining and drinking preferences during each of the season's big events.

Then, Krewe of Red Beans founder Devin De Wulf is back in our studio. He recalls how his krewe has evolved from being a small neighborhood walking parade to becoming a nonprofit community force dedicated to feeding the city's culture bearers.

Finally, Carnival historian Errol Laborde examines Mardi Gras' origins and gives us a glimpse into the private krewe parties that take place before the riders mount their floats.

