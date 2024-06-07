Louisiana Eats: Immersive New Orleans

It's June in Louisiana, which means the start of summer – and sweltering heat! Fortunately, there's plenty of cultural experiences to enjoy while keeping cool indoors. On this week's show, we learn about three immersive exhibits to explore in the Crescent City.

We begin with the newest, which celebrates the life and art of one the founding fathers of French Impressionism. Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience brings the artist's world to life in downtown New Orleans. Executive producer John Zaller talks to us about the exhibition, and how Monet incorporated food into his artworks.

Then, we visit a place for tourists and locals alike: Vue Orleans. Located at the foot of Canal Street, the multi-million-dollar multimedia experience includes a trip to the 34th floor for a 360-degree view of the city. We speak with Paul Flower, Lawrence Powell, and Jim Cortina – just three among the scores of technicians, architects, artists, and entertainers who made Vue Orleans possible.

Finally, we meet legendary Louisiana director Glen Pitre, who along with his wife Michelle Benoit, created an immersive film experience for the Historic New Orleans Collection's Royal Street campus. "The French Quarter by Night" fills a room with imagery and sound, showcasing over three centuries of the Vieux Carré after nightfall.

