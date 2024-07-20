© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Poor Boy Pride

By Poppy Tooker
Published July 20, 2024 at 12:06 PM CDT
CJ Charbonnet of Chisesi Brothers Meats, Justin Kennedy of Parkway Bakery & Tavern, and William Whann of Leidenheimer Baking Co. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum where Blue Plate Mayonnaise was proclaimed the "Official Mayo of Po-Boys."
CJ Charbonnet of Chisesi Brothers Meats, Justin Kennedy of Parkway Bakery & Tavern, and William Whann of Leidenheimer Baking Co. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum where Blue Plate Mayonnaise was proclaimed the "Official Mayo of Po-Boys."

In 1983, the Louisiana legislature named crawfish as the official state crustacean. In 2008, they proclaimed the Sazerac as New Orleans' official cocktail. And on June 1, 2024, Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, proclaimed Blue Plate Mayonnaise to be the official mayo of poor boy sandwiches. On this week's show, we explore some other essential poor boy ingredients.

We begin with the story of the first poor boy loaf ever baked from the inventor's grandson and great-grandson, John and Jason Gendusa. The Gendusa family bakery has been inextricably tied to that famous New Orleans sandwich since 1929.

Next, Sandy Whann of Leidenheimer Baking Company shares the story of his family's bakery which dates back to 1896. We also speak with his son William Whann, who is carrying on the family business.

Finally, we have a taste of Chisesi Brothers and hear the delicious story of their 100-plus year-old family history from fifth generation Nicholas Chisesi and his octogenarian dad, Philip.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! John GendusaJason GendusaSandy WhannWilliam WhannLeidenheimer Baking CompanyNicholas ChisesiPhillip ChisesiChisesi Brothers
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker