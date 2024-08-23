Louisiana Eats: The Doctors Are In

Hippocrates said, "Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food." That line is just as true today as it was when the Greek physician said it 2,500 years ago. We know we are what we eat and drink, yet we don’t always consume what's best for our bodies, minds, or souls. On this week's show, we gather together three experts to examine the impact our diets, our cravings, and mental health have on our lives.

We begin with Linda Shiue, a doctor and chef who guides her patients to cook healthier meals by harnessing the power of spices. Linda was just starting to spread the word about spices when we first met her in 2016. She's back in our studio to discuss her latest book, Spicebox Kitchen: Eat Well and Be Healthy with Globally Inspired, Vegetable-Forward Recipes.

Then, we speak with Harvard Medical School psychologist Dr. Ronald D. Siegel. A long-time student of mindfulness meditation, he explains the psychology of happiness, and why humans use food and drink as a pathway to achieve it.

Finally, we explore mental and spiritual health with Dr. David Wallace, founder of the New Orleans sober bar, Dream House Lounge. Aside from delicious zero proof drinks and an energizing oxygen bar, Dream House is a place where Dr. David encourages what he calls, "soul care."

