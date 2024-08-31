Louisiana Eats: Behind The Bamboo Curtain

Although South Louisiana does not provide the easiest growing conditions, when fueled by passion and obsession, it's amazing what can be done. On this week's show, we introduce you to some real alternative thinkers who are successfully cultivating the unusual and the exotic.

We begin with a trip to the SG Tiki Farm just across the state line in Pearlington, Mississippi. There, Chef Ernie Foundas grows exotic fruits and vegetables used in the dishes he serves at his restaurant in New Orleans' Bywater neighborhood, Suis Generis. With a passion for sustainability, both Ernie and his partner Adrienne Bell use every scrap of food to achieve a zero-waste model in their restaurant.

Then, we head down to New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward to meet bamboo guru Mark Sanders – founder of Ninth Ward Nursery. He tells the story of turning his bamboo obsession into a business.

Finally, get ready to see bamboo on your dinner plate. We chat with Kay Koppedrayer, author of Cooking With Bamboo, who shares how she came to make bamboo part of her family's diet and how you can do the same.

