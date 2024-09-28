Louisiana Eats: NOLA Scores Big

For those in the hospitality industry, there are few honors more prestigious than winning a James Beard Award. This year, New Orleanians were thrilled when the Beard Foundation named the Big Easy's Dakar NOLA Best New Restaurant in America. Those familiar with Chef Serigne Mbaye's original take on his native Senegalese cuisine were not surprised. On this week's show, we celebrate the local 2024 winners and nominees.

First, we talk with Ti Martin, a member of the famous Brennan family and one of the grande dames of the New Orleans restaurant industry. Along with her cousin Lally Brennan, Ti has spent more than a quarter century at the helm of legendary Commander’s Palace. A multiple James Beard-winner herself, Ti tells us about the party she hosted at her restaurant to recognize this year's local honorees.

Next, we hear from mixologist extraordinaire, Chris Hannah. His Jewel of the South tavern, named the 2024 James Beard Best Bar in America, serves as both a center of cocktail innovation, and an homage to Crescent City highball history.

Finally, Best Chef of the South nominee, Arvinder Vilkhu, along with his son, Ashwin, recount the story of their restaurant, Saffron Nola. Here, diners enjoy the Vilkhu family’s personal blend of Indian and Creole flavors that earned a Best New Restaurant nomination just months after opening.

