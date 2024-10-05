© 2024 WWNO
Are you storm ready? Use this guide to prepare
Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: A Taste Of Fall

By Poppy Tooker
Published October 5, 2024 at 1:18 PM CDT
Kingfish Cider

It's been a long, hot summer, but fall has finally arrived in Louisiana! As temperatures and humidity go down, the Bayou State comes alive with a colorful array of autumn events and festivals. On this week's show, we enjoy a taste of fall.

We begin on the Northshore, where the annual Abita Fall Fest is about to kick off, bringing national acts and local artists to the quaint town of Abita Springs. We meet festival co-founder Anthony Essaied at his restaurant and bar, Abita Brew Pub, to learn about the charming town he calls home.

The arrival of October also means Oktoberfest. Chef Horst Pfiffer joins us to talk about the authentic German-style fun on tap at both Middendorf's Restaurants in Manchec and Slidell.

Bavarian brews aside, there's perhaps no drink that better complements the joys of fall than a crisp hard cider. At Kingfish Cider in Jefferson Parish, Colleen Keogh is crafting and serving this bubbly alcoholic drink all year-round. Colleen gives us a tour of her cidery and taproom and explains why cider makes a refreshing alternative to traditional options.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Louisiana Eats! Abita Fall FestAbita Brew PubKingfish Cidermiddendorf's
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker