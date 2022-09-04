CONTINUUM: The Queen's Delight

This week, Continuum will feature The Queen’s Delight, a special music program devoted to the 17th century English ballads and dances of the time of Elizabeth I. You’ll hear music by John Dowland, William Byrd, Thomas Robinson and, of course, the inimitable Anonymous, performed by members of The King’s Noyse early music ensemble. CD recordings used will be The Queen's Delight (The King's Noyse) - harmonia mundi 907180; and, Songs & Dances from Shakespeare (The Broadside Band) - Saydisc CD-SDL 400.