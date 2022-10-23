© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MDCLogoBlue.jpg
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Renaissance Flutes

Published October 23, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT
flutes2.JPG

Continuum presents a program devoted to Renaissance flute music from the 16th century, specifically, from the Chanson Musicales, printed in Paris in 1533 by the famous French printer, Pierre Attaingnant. Copies of actual Renaissance wooden flutes are used by the ensemble, Zephyrus Flutes, directed by Nancy Hadden. A Renaissance lute is added in a number of the selections. The recording used is: Pierre Attaingnant - Chansons Musicales, Paris 1533. (Zephyrus Flutes) ZF001.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly musicRenaissance music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.