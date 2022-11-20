CONTINUUM: Three Renaissance Dancing Masters

During the Renaissance period dancing was one of the most favored past times. On this Continuum you’ll hear music composed by three masters of that time. A Renaissance dance can be likened to a ball. Knowledge of court dances has survived better than that of country dances as they were collected by dancing masters in manuscripts and later in printed books. Recordings used are: Danses Populaires Francaises (The Broadside Band) -Harmonia Mundi HMA 1951152, and WilliamByrd - Virginals & Consorts (Capriccio Stravagante) - Auvidis E 8611.