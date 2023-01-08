CONTINUUM: The Mysterious Barricades

Continuum presents harpsichord music by the Baroque French composer and harpsichordist, Francois Couperin (1668-1733). His most intriguing harpsichord work without a doubt is "The Mysterious Barricades". Music historians and scholars have never been able to give a reason for the name of the composition. Perhaps Couperin had a future vision of the many streets in uptown New Orleans that were closed by barricades and repaired as a result of hurricane Katrina in 2005. New Orleans born harpsichordist Skip Sempe performs these interesting compositions. Recording used is Francois Couperin Pieces de Clavecin (Skip Sempe) - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77219-2-RC.