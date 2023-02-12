© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Ensemble für frühe Musik Augsburg

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published February 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Ensemble F F M Augsburg3.jpg

Ensemble für frühe Musik Augsburg, the great early music ensemble from Augsburg, Germany is featured on this Continuum. The ensemble's musicological work has often formed the framework for practical research specifically into medieval and monastic music. Continuum is pleased to have 15 of their recordings in its CD library. This is Part I of a series of programs to be devoted to the ensemble's many CD recordings. Recordings used are: "Camino de Santiago" - Christophorus CHR 74530, "Melancolia: Tears of the Soul"  Christophorus CHR 77225, and "Neidhart von Reuental" - Christophorus CD 77108.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
