CONTINUUM: Ensemble für frühe Musik Augsburg

Ensemble für frühe Musik Augsburg, the great early music ensemble from Augsburg, Germany is featured on this Continuum. The ensemble's musicological work has often formed the framework for practical research specifically into medieval and monastic music. Continuum is pleased to have 15 of their recordings in its CD library. This is Part I of a series of programs to be devoted to the ensemble's many CD recordings. Recordings used are: "Camino de Santiago" - Christophorus CHR 74530, "Melancolia: Tears of the Soul" Christophorus CHR 77225, and "Neidhart von Reuental" - Christophorus CD 77108.