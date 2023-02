This Continuum presents a recording of a live concert by New Orleans Musica da Camera. Jongleur, Jester, Trickster, was a special concert given by Musica da Camera in 2012. It is music from the 13th and 14th centuries of France, Italy, England & Spain. Thais St. Julien also gives narrative information before the performance of each musical selection. The music is from the Musica da Camera CD, Jongleur, Jester, Trickster, Belle Alliance BA006.