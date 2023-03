A very large repertoire of Sephardic music is available on CD recordings. Continuum is pleased to present a wide selection of Songs of the Sephardim from their library performed by three recognized ensembles who play this music expertly. The recordings used are A Song of David (La Rondinella) - Dorian DIS-80130, The Sacred Bridge (The Boston Camerata) - Erato 2292-45513, and Diaspora Sefardi (Hesperion XXI) - AliaVox AV9809.