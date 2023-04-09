CONTINUUM: The Subtle Art

This Continuum program is devoted to the music of the Ars Subtilior (subtle art), an early musical style characterized by rhythmic and notational complexity, centered in Paris, Avignon in southern France, also in northern Spain at the end of the fourteenth century and in southern France in the 14th century. Often the term is used in contrast with Ars Nova, which applies to the musical style of the preceding period from about 1310 to about 1370. Recordings used are Ars Magis Subtiliter (Ensemble P.A.N.) - New Albion NA021CD, Ars Subtilis Ytalica (Mala Punica) - Arcana A21, and Ars Subtilior (New London Consort) - Linn CKD 039.