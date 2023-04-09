© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: The Subtle Art

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published April 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT
The Subtle Art2.jpg

This Continuum program is devoted to the music of the Ars Subtilior (subtle art), an early musical style characterized by rhythmic and notational complexity, centered in Paris, Avignon in southern France, also in northern Spain at the end of the fourteenth century and in southern France in the 14th century. Often the term is used in contrast with Ars Nova, which applies to the musical style of the preceding period from about 1310 to about 1370. Recordings used are Ars Magis Subtiliter (Ensemble P.A.N.) - New Albion NA021CD, Ars Subtilis Ytalica (Mala Punica) - Arcana A21, and Ars Subtilior (New London Consort) - Linn CKD 039.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
