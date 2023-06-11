CONTINUUM: Early Music Goes to the Movies

Many movies of great note have used early music in the soundtracks or to accompany the story line. This Continuum presents music from four of these movies including “Henry VIII and His Six Wives” and “Tous les Matins du Monde”. Performances are by outstanding early music ensembles. Recordings used are: Henry VIII and His Six Wives (Early Music Consort of London) - Testament SBT 1250, Tous les Matins duMonde (Jordi Savall et al) - Valois V 4640, Jeanne la Pucelle (La Capella Reial et al) - Auvidis Travelling K 1006, and Farinelli (Les Talens Lyriques et al) - Auvidis Travelling K1005.