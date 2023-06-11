© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Early Music Goes to the Movies

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published June 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT

Many movies of great note have used early music in the soundtracks or to accompany the story line. This Continuum presents music from four of these movies including “Henry VIII and His Six Wives” and “Tous les Matins du Monde”. Performances are by outstanding early music ensembles. Recordings used are: Henry VIII and His Six Wives (Early Music Consort of London) - Testament SBT 1250, Tous les Matins duMonde (Jordi Savall et al) - Valois V 4640, Jeanne la Pucelle (La Capella Reial et al) - Auvidis Travelling K 1006, and Farinelli (Les Talens Lyriques et al) - Auvidis Travelling K1005.

Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
