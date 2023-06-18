CONTINUUM: Binkley Times Two

Thomas Binkley was an American lutenist and early music scholar. He founded and led the famous "Studio der Frühen Musik" in 1960in Munich which performed and recorded early music for twenty years. This Continuum presents excerpts from two of the ensemble's famous CDs directed by Binkley. The music is from the repertoire of the troubadou rsand trouveres and from the famous Carmina Burana. Recordings used are; Troubadours, Trouveres & Minstrels (Studio der Frühen Musik) - Teldec 4509-97938-2, and Carmina Burana (Studio der Frühen Musik) -Teldec 4509-95521-2.