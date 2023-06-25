© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Miri It Is

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published June 25, 2023 at 2:16 AM CDT

This Continuum is a very merry program of early English music, primarily Elizabethan and Jacobean and features songs and dances of that period. Included are songs by some of the most famous composers of that time such as John Dowland, Thomas Campion, and Thomas Morley. And, of course, specific dances like Kemp's Jig and Cupid's Doomsday. Recordings used are: Miri It Is (The Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9396, Ars Britannica (Pro Cantione Antiqua) - Teldec 2292-46004-2, and When Birds Do Sing (Folger Consort) - Bard BDCD 1-9207.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.