CONTINUUM: The Renaissance Band

Continuum presents a program of Renaissance Band Music. The musical band is a group of specialized musicians usually playing various types of wind instruments sometimes with added vocals. You’ll hear three Renaissance bands performing; The New World Renaissance Band,Piffaro - The Renaissance Band, and The New York Renaissance Band. Included on the program is a suite of dances from the composition, Terpsichore, named after the muse of the dance, by composer Michael Praetorius (1571-1621). It is also the name of an important street in uptown New Orleans.