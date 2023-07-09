© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: The Renaissance Band

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published July 9, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT

Continuum presents a program of Renaissance Band Music. The musical band is a group of specialized musicians usually playing various types of wind instruments sometimes with added vocals. You’ll hear three Renaissance bands performing; The New World Renaissance Band,Piffaro - The Renaissance Band, and The New York Renaissance Band. Included on the program is a suite of dances from the composition, Terpsichore, named after the muse of the dance, by composer Michael Praetorius (1571-1621). It is also the name of an important street in uptown New Orleans.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
