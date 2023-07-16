CONTINUUM: Le Roman de Fauvel

The name Fauvel is responsible for the term to "curry favor”. The phrase in the manuscript of this music to "curry Fauvel" referred to the currying (or combing) of the horse and was turned by later usage into "curry favor". It is one of the most famous collections of medieval music in existence. The manuscript contains over 150 pieces of music, all with texts under-laid. This Continuum program presents music from the medieval manuscript of the romance of Fauvel, a tawny colored horse who rises to prominence in the French 14th century. Performers are: Le Roman de Fauvel (Boston Camerata & P.A.N.) - Erato 4509-96392-2, and A l’Estampida (Dufay Collective) - Continuum CCD1042.