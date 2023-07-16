© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Le Roman de Fauvel

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published July 16, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT

The name Fauvel is responsible for the term to "curry favor”. The phrase in the manuscript of this music to "curry Fauvel" referred to the currying (or combing) of the horse and was turned by later usage into "curry favor". It is one of the most famous collections of medieval music in existence. The manuscript contains over 150 pieces of music, all with texts under-laid. This Continuum program presents music from the medieval manuscript of the romance of Fauvel, a tawny colored horse who rises to prominence in the French 14th century. Performers are: Le Roman de Fauvel (Boston Camerata & P.A.N.) - Erato 4509-96392-2, and A l’Estampida (Dufay Collective) - Continuum CCD1042.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
