CONTINUUM: For Instruments Only

This Continuum program presents early music performed on four different instruments from the medieval and Renaissance periods. They are two string instruments and two wind instruments; the viola da gamba, the Renaissance lute, the organetto (a small portative lap organ) and the recorder. Heard will be music specifically written for them played by expert musicians. CDs used are: Viola da Gamba (John Dornenburg) - Centaur CRC2713, Les Maitres de l’Organetto Florentin au XIVe Siecle (C.Deslignes et al) - Ricercar 206662, The Renaissance Lute (Ron McFarlane) - Dorian DOR-90186, and Magic (Flanders Recorder Quartet et al) - Opus 111 OPS 30-272.