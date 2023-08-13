© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: For Instruments Only

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published August 13, 2023

This Continuum program presents early music performed on four different instruments from the medieval and Renaissance periods. They are two string instruments and two wind instruments; the viola da gamba, the Renaissance lute, the organetto (a small portative lap organ) and the recorder. Heard will be music specifically written for them played by expert musicians. CDs used are: Viola da Gamba (John Dornenburg) - Centaur CRC2713, Les Maitres de l’Organetto Florentin au XIVe Siecle (C.Deslignes et al) - Ricercar 206662, The Renaissance Lute (Ron McFarlane) - Dorian DOR-90186, and Magic (Flanders Recorder Quartet et al) - Opus 111 OPS 30-272.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
