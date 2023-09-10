© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Music of the Medieval Garden

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published September 10, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT

Continuum presents a program of music inspired by four medieval gardens, namely; The Garden of Zephirus The Garden of Earthly Delights, Dreams in the Pleasure Garden, and Dance in the Garden of Mirth. Four different early music ensembles perform this delightful music. Recordings used are: The Garden of Zephirus (Gothic Voices) - hyperion CDA66144, The Garden of Earthly Delights (La Nef) - Dorian DIS-80135, Dreams in the Pleasure Garden (Orlando Consort) - Archive 457 618-2, and A Dance in the Garden of Mirth (Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9320.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly musicmedieval music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
