CONTINUUM: Music of the Medieval Garden

Continuum presents a program of music inspired by four medieval gardens, namely; The Garden of Zephirus The Garden of Earthly Delights, Dreams in the Pleasure Garden, and Dance in the Garden of Mirth. Four different early music ensembles perform this delightful music. Recordings used are: The Garden of Zephirus (Gothic Voices) - hyperion CDA66144, The Garden of Earthly Delights (La Nef) - Dorian DIS-80135, Dreams in the Pleasure Garden (Orlando Consort) - Archive 457 618-2, and A Dance in the Garden of Mirth (Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9320.