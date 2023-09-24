© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Baroque in a Box

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published September 24, 2023 at 2:35 AM CDT

This Continuum features Baroque music mostly by Spanish composers and in a variety of performing manners, including ensembles, vocal soloists and instrumentalists. The music is not from the usual Baroque repertoire normally heard. Recordings used are: Rebelo and Melgas (The Sixteen, Harry Christopher) - Collins Digital 14652, Spanish Baroque Music (Figueras, Savall & Koopman) - Philips 432 822-2, Juan Manuel de la Puente (Al Eyre Espano) - Almaviva DSI 0102, and Poema Harmonico (Hopkinson Smith) - Astree E8722.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly musicBaroque music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
