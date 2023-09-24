CONTINUUM: Baroque in a Box

This Continuum features Baroque music mostly by Spanish composers and in a variety of performing manners, including ensembles, vocal soloists and instrumentalists. The music is not from the usual Baroque repertoire normally heard. Recordings used are: Rebelo and Melgas (The Sixteen, Harry Christopher) - Collins Digital 14652, Spanish Baroque Music (Figueras, Savall & Koopman) - Philips 432 822-2, Juan Manuel de la Puente (Al Eyre Espano) - Almaviva DSI 0102, and Poema Harmonico (Hopkinson Smith) - Astree E8722.