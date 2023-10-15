© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: A Flemish Feast

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published October 15, 2023 at 1:28 AM CDT

This week Continuum presents A Flemish Feast, featuring music of the Netherlands — including songs and dances that were very popular during the Renaissance. The music is fantastically played by The Renaissance Band, Piffaro, and the Early Music Consort of London under the direction of the late David Munrow. Piffaro plays Flemish Renaissance wind music and David Munrow conducts and performs a variety of Flemish songs, instrumental selections and motets. Recordings used are: A Flemish Feast (Piffaro) - Archiv 457 609-2 and The Art of the Netherlands (Early Music Consort of London) - EMI CMS 7 64215 2.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
