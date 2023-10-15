CONTINUUM: A Flemish Feast

This week Continuum presents A Flemish Feast, featuring music of the Netherlands — including songs and dances that were very popular during the Renaissance. The music is fantastically played by The Renaissance Band, Piffaro, and the Early Music Consort of London under the direction of the late David Munrow. Piffaro plays Flemish Renaissance wind music and David Munrow conducts and performs a variety of Flemish songs, instrumental selections and motets. Recordings used are: A Flemish Feast (Piffaro) - Archiv 457 609-2 and The Art of the Netherlands (Early Music Consort of London) - EMI CMS 7 64215 2.