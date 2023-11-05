© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: DF is for Dufay

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published November 5, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST
Guillaume Dufay
Guillaume Dufay

Continuum presents a program devoted to the music of Guillaume Dufay (1397-1474), who was a Franco-Flemish composer and music theorist of the early Renaissance and the most important composer of his time. He belonged to the group of composers known as the Burgundian School. Dufay had more influence on music in Europe than any other composer of the 15th century and is considered the first major composer of the beginning of the Renaissance period. Recordings used are: Dufay - Missa “Se la face ay pale” (Early Music Consort of London) - Veritas Virgin Classics 7234 5 61283 2 3, Dufay - Chansons (Ensemble Unicorn) - Naxos 8.553458, and Estampies et Danses Royales du Moyen Age (Loinhdana) - Pierre Verany PV.790043.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly musicRenaissance music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.