CONTINUUM: DF is for Dufay

Continuum presents a program devoted to the music of Guillaume Dufay (1397-1474), who was a Franco-Flemish composer and music theorist of the early Renaissance and the most important composer of his time. He belonged to the group of composers known as the Burgundian School. Dufay had more influence on music in Europe than any other composer of the 15th century and is considered the first major composer of the beginning of the Renaissance period. Recordings used are: Dufay - Missa “Se la face ay pale” (Early Music Consort of London) - Veritas Virgin Classics 7234 5 61283 2 3, Dufay - Chansons (Ensemble Unicorn) - Naxos 8.553458, and Estampies et Danses Royales du Moyen Age (Loinhdana) - Pierre Verany PV.790043.