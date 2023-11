This week on Continuum, we go into the archives for this 2011 program featuring the Orlando Consort and their CD The Rose, the Lily & the Whortleberry: Medieval Gardens. This recording celebrates floral imagery of European poetry and music from the thirteenth through sixteenth centuries. The Orlando Consort was an esteemed British vocal consort specializing in early music. Founded in 1988, they retired in June, 2023.