CONTINUUM: Troubadours, Trouvères, And Minnesingers

This week’s Continuum is devoted to music of the troubadours, trouvères, and minnesingers from a show first aired in 2011. The initial troubadours of northern France of the 12th-century started a musical and poetic movement that was based on the courtly love tradition of unrequited love. A century later, the trouvères of southern France started picking up the same poetic language of courtly love. Throughout that whole period, the concerns of the German minnesingers were love, but a more middle-class kind of love that could be could be very critical of the woman involved, as well as hunting and political songs.