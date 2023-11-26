© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Troubadours, Trouvères, And Minnesingers

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published November 26, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST

This week’s Continuum is devoted to music of the troubadours, trouvères, and minnesingers from a show first aired in 2011. The initial troubadours of northern France of the 12th-century started a musical and poetic movement that was based on the courtly love tradition of unrequited love. A century later, the trouvères of southern France started picking up the same poetic language of courtly love. Throughout that whole period, the concerns of the German minnesingers were love, but a more middle-class kind of love that could be could be very critical of the woman involved, as well as hunting and political songs.

 

Musica da Camera's Continuum early musiccontinuum
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
