This week on Continnum, in a show that first aired in 2011, Milton Scheuermann and Thais St. Julien present music of "Olde England". Usually one thinks that early English music was all merry and joyous. Not so. And performances by three different early music ensembles will prove it. You'll hear The King's Noyse, The Baltimore Consort, and The Hilliard Ensemble performing this music of a not so merry Olde England.