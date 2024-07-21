© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Music of the Ancient World

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published July 21, 2024 at 2:28 AM CDT
Jenni Lawson

Continuum presents a program dealing with two very early music subjects. The first is Music of the Ancient World, the oldest music available for reconstruction from written and manuscript sources. And, the second is The Rise of Instrumental Music including recordings of music on reconstructions of some of the earliest instruments known to mankind. Recordings used are: Music of the Ancient World (Various performers) - Century Vol. 1 and, The Rise of Instrumental Music (Various performers) - Century Vol. 10.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum early musiccontinuum
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.