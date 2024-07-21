CONTINUUM: Music of the Ancient World

Continuum presents a program dealing with two very early music subjects. The first is Music of the Ancient World, the oldest music available for reconstruction from written and manuscript sources. And, the second is The Rise of Instrumental Music including recordings of music on reconstructions of some of the earliest instruments known to mankind. Recordings used are: Music of the Ancient World (Various performers) - Century Vol. 1 and, The Rise of Instrumental Music (Various performers) - Century Vol. 10.