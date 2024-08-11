© 2024 WWNO
CONTINUUM: Viva Capriccio Stravagante

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published August 11, 2024 at 3:50 AM CDT
Capriccio Stravagante
Capriccio Stravagante

This Continuum features a recording of a live concert by Capriccio Stravagante from June 2011 at Reims Cathedral in France. Capriccio Stravagante, led by New Orleans native Skip Sempé, is renowned worldwide for their interpretations of Baroque and Renaissance music. Founded in 1986, the ensemble ranges from 4-40 performers, also incorporating the Capriccio Stravagante Orchestra, the Capriccio Stravagante Renaissance Orchestra, and Capriccio Stravagante Opera. This recording was given to host Milton Scheuermann by Skip Sempé himself, who was once a pupil of Milton's.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
