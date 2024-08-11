CONTINUUM: Viva Capriccio Stravagante

This Continuum features a recording of a live concert by Capriccio Stravagante from June 2011 at Reims Cathedral in France. Capriccio Stravagante, led by New Orleans native Skip Sempé, is renowned worldwide for their interpretations of Baroque and Renaissance music. Founded in 1986, the ensemble ranges from 4-40 performers, also incorporating the Capriccio Stravagante Orchestra, the Capriccio Stravagante Renaissance Orchestra, and Capriccio Stravagante Opera. This recording was given to host Milton Scheuermann by Skip Sempé himself, who was once a pupil of Milton's.