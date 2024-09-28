CONTINUUM: OLDE ENGLAND
On this program of Continuum presents complete recordings of the earliest
English songs in existence. They come from the two important
collections, The Worcester Fragments and a collection known only as The
Earliest Songbook of England. Both contain anonymous music from 13th and
14th century England. The songs are performed by two outstanding vocal
ensembles. Recordings used are: The Earliest Songbook in England (Gothic
Voices) - Helios CDH55297; The Worcester Fragments (Orlando Consort) -
Amon Ra CD-SAR 59; and Go from my Window (Colin Tilney) - Dorian
DOR90195