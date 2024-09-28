© 2024 WWNO
CONTINUUM: OLDE ENGLAND

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published September 28, 2024 at 9:03 AM CDT

On this program of Continuum presents complete recordings of the earliest

English songs in existence. They come from the two important

collections, The Worcester Fragments and a collection known only as The

Earliest Songbook of England. Both contain anonymous music from 13th and

14th century England. The songs are performed by two outstanding vocal

ensembles. Recordings used are: The Earliest Songbook in England (Gothic

Voices) - Helios CDH55297; The Worcester Fragments (Orlando Consort) -

Amon Ra CD-SAR 59; and Go from my Window (Colin Tilney) - Dorian

DOR90195

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
