CONTINUUM: OLDE ENGLAND

On this program of Continuum presents complete recordings of the earliest

English songs in existence. They come from the two important

collections, The Worcester Fragments and a collection known only as The

Earliest Songbook of England. Both contain anonymous music from 13th and

14th century England. The songs are performed by two outstanding vocal

ensembles. Recordings used are: The Earliest Songbook in England (Gothic

Voices) - Helios CDH55297; The Worcester Fragments (Orlando Consort) -

Amon Ra CD-SAR 59; and Go from my Window (Colin Tilney) - Dorian

DOR90195