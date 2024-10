This week on Continuum, host Milton Scheuermann plays selections from his early music ensemble, New Orleans Musica da Camera, featuring its vocal ensemble, Vox Feminae, from three of their CDs. The CDs featured are "Maiden, Mother, Muse" (1998) Centaur, "The Cross of Red" (1996) Centaur, and "Les motés d'Arras" (2000) Centaur. This episode was first broadcast in October of 2011.