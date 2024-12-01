© 2024 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Songs of Myself - Oswald von Wolkenstein

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
December 1, 2024

The songs of Oswald von Wolkenstein, the 15th century minnesinger, the
German counterpart of the French troubadour and trouvere, are featured on Continuum. Von Wolkenstein was an important transitional figure between the medieval and Renaissance periods of German music. He was known as a traveling rogue, and the autobiographical lyrics of his songs are about adventure, love, sex and religion and are coarse and boastful, but expressed with surprisingly sophisticated melodies. They are expertly sung by countertenor and baritone, Andreas Scholl. The recording used is: Songs of Myself (Shield of Harmony) - Harmonia Mundi HMC902051.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
