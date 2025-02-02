© 2025 WWNO
CONTINUUM: Carnival Music

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published February 2, 2025 at 3:39 AM CST

Carnival time is one of the most interesting times of the year in New Orleans. But, carnival is also celebrated in other countries. This Continuum presents Renaissance music of Italian carnivals and particularly the Florentine Carnival. Songs and dances with a particular Italian sound abound in this program. Recordings used are: A Florentine Carnival (London Pro Musica) - IMP PCD 825, and Italian Renaissance Carnival Songs (Josquin Ensemble Wien) - Christophorus CD 74538.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
