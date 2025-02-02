CONTINUUM: Carnival Music

Carnival time is one of the most interesting times of the year in New Orleans. But, carnival is also celebrated in other countries. This Continuum presents Renaissance music of Italian carnivals and particularly the Florentine Carnival. Songs and dances with a particular Italian sound abound in this program. Recordings used are: A Florentine Carnival (London Pro Musica) - IMP PCD 825, and Italian Renaissance Carnival Songs (Josquin Ensemble Wien) - Christophorus CD 74538.