Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: CLM 4660

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published February 9, 2025 at 2:47 AM CST
CLM 4660 is the library call number for the Carmina Burana (Latin for "Songs from Beuern") manuscript now housed in the Bavarian State Library in Munich. The collection was found in 1803 in the Benedictine monastery of Benediktbeuern, Bavaria. This Continuum presents a wide variety of musical selections from this important medieval document of poems and dramatic texts mostly from the 11th or 12th century written principally in Medieval Latin; a few in Middle High German, and some with traces of Old French Provencal.The Carmina Burana is considered to be the most important collection of Goliard and vagabond songs. Recordings used are: Satires, Desires & Excesses (N.O.Musica da Camera) - Centaur CRC 2145, and Carmina Burana (New London Consort) - L’Oiseau-Lyre 417 373-2, 421 062-2 & 425 117-2.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
