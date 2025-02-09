CONTINUUM: CLM 4660

CLM 4660 is the library call number for the Carmina Burana (Latin for "Songs from Beuern") manuscript now housed in the Bavarian State Library in Munich. The collection was found in 1803 in the Benedictine monastery of Benediktbeuern, Bavaria. This Continuum presents a wide variety of musical selections from this important medieval document of poems and dramatic texts mostly from the 11th or 12th century written principally in Medieval Latin; a few in Middle High German, and some with traces of Old French Provencal.The Carmina Burana is considered to be the most important collection of Goliard and vagabond songs. Recordings used are: Satires, Desires & Excesses (N.O.Musica da Camera) - Centaur CRC 2145, and Carmina Burana (New London Consort) - L’Oiseau-Lyre 417 373-2, 421 062-2 & 425 117-2.