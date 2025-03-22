© 2025 WWNO
CONTINUUM: Dances From The Middle Ages

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published March 22, 2025 at 5:03 AM CDT

A collection of dances from the Middle Ages are heard on this week's Continuum. Featured are dances from 13th Century England, 14th Century France, as well as Renaissance lute dances from Italy performed by Early Instrument Ensemble Loinhdana and lutenist Ronn McFarlane. Recordings used are: Estampies et Danses Royales du Moyen Age (Loinhdana) - Pierre Verany PV.790043 and Between Twos Hearts (Ronn McFarlane, lute) - Dorian DOR-90225. This show originally aired in March of 2015.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
