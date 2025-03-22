CONTINUUM: Dances From The Middle Ages

A collection of dances from the Middle Ages are heard on this week's Continuum. Featured are dances from 13th Century England, 14th Century France, as well as Renaissance lute dances from Italy performed by Early Instrument Ensemble Loinhdana and lutenist Ronn McFarlane. Recordings used are: Estampies et Danses Royales du Moyen Age (Loinhdana) - Pierre Verany PV.790043 and Between Twos Hearts (Ronn McFarlane, lute) - Dorian DOR-90225. This show originally aired in March of 2015.

