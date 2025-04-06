CONTINUUM: The Medieval Tristan And Isolde

This week on Continuum you'll hear medieval music related to the 12th century Celtic legend of Tristan and Isolde. It is this legend that inspired Richard Wagner to write his monumental music drama. This is a recording of a production of this legend given by The Boston Camerata. Selections will include related music of the troubadours and trouveres and the medieval Carmina Burana. Recordings used are Tristan & Iseult (The Boston Camerata) - Erato ECD 75528 and A L'Estampida (The Dufay Collective) - Continuum CCD 1042.