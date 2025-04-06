© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Callout: Parents, are you applying for the LA GATOR Scholarship?
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: The Medieval Tristan And Isolde

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published April 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

This week on Continuum you'll hear medieval music related to the 12th century Celtic legend of Tristan and Isolde. It is this legend that inspired Richard Wagner to write his monumental music drama. This is a recording of a production of this legend given by The Boston Camerata. Selections will include related music of the troubadours and trouveres and the medieval Carmina Burana. Recordings used are Tristan & Iseult (The Boston Camerata) - Erato ECD 75528 and A L'Estampida (The Dufay Collective) - Continuum CCD 1042.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum early musiccontinuummedieval music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.