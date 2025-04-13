CONTINUUM: The 17th Century Dances of Anthony Holborne

The instrumental consort music of English 17th century composer Anthony Holborne is featured this week on Continuum. You'll hear many of his dances, including pavans, galliards and almaynes with interesting titles including "The Honeysuckle" and "The Fairie Round." The outstanding performances are given by The King's Noyse under the director of David Douglas. Recording used is: My Selfe - The Music of Anthony Holborne (The King's Noyse) - Harmonia Mundi HMU 907238.