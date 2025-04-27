CONTINUUM: Danza

© 2025 WWNO
Continuum this week presents a program of dances from medieval times to the present performed by a wandering minstrel ensemble called "Wolgemut". They perform historical music on original instruments such as the medieval bagpipes, shawms and bombastic drums as well as quiet instruments like the flute, medieval fiddle and harp. Founded in Berlin, Germany, they have performed throughout the United States and Europe since 1997. They pride themselves on providing high quality entertainment guaranteed to leave the audience "in a good mood", which happens to be the translation of Wolgemut! The recording used is Danza - GEMA w-cd 003. This program originally aired May 2015.

Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
