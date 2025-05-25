Continuum: Jordi Savall — Musician Extraordinaire

Jordi Savall is one of the most famous of early music musicians performing today. He is truly a "Musician Extraordinaire."

Continuum this week presents recordings of some of his expert solo playing on the Renaissance viola dagamba. Also included will be recordings of his early music ensemble, HesperionXXI performing works of the English Renaissance composer William Lawes.

Recordings used will be The Celtic Viol (JordiSavall, Andrew Lawrence King & Frank McGuire) - AliaVoxAVSA 9878, and William Lawes Consort Sets in Five & Six Parts (HesperionXXI, directed by JordiSavall) - AliaVox AV 9823 A+B.