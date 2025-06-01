CONTINUUM: The Garden Of Love

The Garden of Love will be featured on Continuum this week, with performances by La Nef, Gothic Voices, and The Dufay Collective Music from The Garden of Earthly Delights, The Garden of Zephirus and A Dance in the Garden of Mirth — an array of the various aspects of the medieval Garden of Love including both songs and dances. Recordings used are; (La Nef) - Dorian DIS-80135, (Gothic Voices) - Hyperion CDA66144, and (The Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9320. This episode first aired July 5, 2015.