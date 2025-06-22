CONTINUUM: Delightful Delights

© 2025 WWNO
By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published June 22, 2025 at 3:10 AM CDT

The King's Delight, The Queen's Delight, and The Ladyes Delight — three early music CDs devoted to different Elizabethan delights are presented to a very notable collection of Delightful Delights. In addition, music from a CD called Watkin's Ale presents some very spirited and sometimes bawdy music of the same period. The music is performed by two excellent American early music ensembles. Recordings used are: The King's Delight (The King's Noyse) - Harmonia Mundi FranceHMU 907101, The Queen's Delight (The King's Noyse) - Harmonia Mundi France HMU 907180, The Ladyes Delight (The Baltimore Consort) - Dorian 90252, and Watkin's Ale (The Baltimore Consort - Dorian 90142.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
