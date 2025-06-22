CONTINUUM: Delightful Delights

The King's Delight, The Queen's Delight, and The Ladyes Delight — three early music CDs devoted to different Elizabethan delights are presented to a very notable collection of Delightful Delights. In addition, music from a CD called Watkin's Ale presents some very spirited and sometimes bawdy music of the same period. The music is performed by two excellent American early music ensembles. Recordings used are: The King's Delight (The King's Noyse) - Harmonia Mundi FranceHMU 907101, The Queen's Delight (The King's Noyse) - Harmonia Mundi France HMU 907180, The Ladyes Delight (The Baltimore Consort) - Dorian 90252, and Watkin's Ale (The Baltimore Consort - Dorian 90142.