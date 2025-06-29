Continuum: Who Is Anonymous Four?

The name Anonymous Four is quite important to early music. It represents two identities: the first, Anonymous IV, an unknown writer of an important treatise of medieval music theory, particularly about the music of Notre Dame in Paris in the 13th Century.

The second is Anonymous 4, a contemporary female vocal quartet specializing in medieval music. They began their career in 1992 and are still performing quite regularly.

This week's Continuum presents music from both of these identities. The CDs used are: Perotin (The Hilliard Ensemble) - ECM 1385, Love's Illusion (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi France HMU 907109, and American Angels (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi HMU 90732