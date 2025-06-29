© 2025 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

Continuum: Who Is Anonymous Four?

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published June 29, 2025 at 2:22 AM CDT
Silhouette of a man in a business suit giving a shrug with a question mark

The name Anonymous Four is quite important to early music. It represents two identities: the first, Anonymous IV, an unknown writer of an important treatise of medieval music theory, particularly about the music of Notre Dame in Paris in the 13th Century.

The second is Anonymous 4, a contemporary female vocal quartet specializing in medieval music. They began their career in 1992 and are still performing quite regularly.

This week's Continuum presents music from both of these identities. The CDs used are: Perotin (The Hilliard Ensemble) - ECM 1385, Love's Illusion (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi France HMU 907109, and American Angels (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi HMU 90732

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
