CONTINUUM: Gothic Voices

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published July 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

The early music English vocal ensemble Gothic Voices was founded in 1981and has since recorded 25 CDs. This Continuum program presents excerpts from four of their recordings, featuring early music from Germany, France, Spain and England. Included are excerpts from their first recording of the music of Hildegard of Bingen, A Feather on the Breath of God - Hyperion GAW21039. Other recordings are: The Service of Venus & Mars - Hyperion GAW21238, The Medieval Romantics - Hyperion CDA66463 and, The Voice in the Garden - Hyperion CDA66653.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
