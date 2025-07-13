CONTINUUM: Gothic Voices

The early music English vocal ensemble Gothic Voices was founded in 1981and has since recorded 25 CDs. This Continuum program presents excerpts from four of their recordings, featuring early music from Germany, France, Spain and England. Included are excerpts from their first recording of the music of Hildegard of Bingen, A Feather on the Breath of God - Hyperion GAW21039. Other recordings are: The Service of Venus & Mars - Hyperion GAW21238, The Medieval Romantics - Hyperion CDA66463 and, The Voice in the Garden - Hyperion CDA66653.

