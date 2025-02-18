Talk Louisiana
Weekdays at 9am and 9pm
Talk Louisiana connects listeners with Louisiana newsmakers through live interviews. Hosted by award-winning journalist and broadcast veteran Jim Engster, Talk Louisiana brings listener insight into the conversation. In addition to the weekday morning broadcast and evening rebroadcast, hear Talk Louisiana at wrkf.org, on the WRKF App, and on your smart speaker.
Latest Episodes
LSU Law Professor Ken Levy talks comments in the classroom that led to his suspension. Louisiana Secretary of Revenue Richard Nelson speaks on Amendment 2 on the ballot as well as others on the March 29th election.