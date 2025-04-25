Michael Duca, Bob Mann, Tyler Bridges

Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge Michael Duca speaks on the recent funeral of Pope Francis.

Former LSU Manship School professor and author Bob Mann comments on various topics including his time in politics and higher education throughout the country. Reporter for The Advocate/The Times-Picayune Tyler Bridges talks the latest in Louisiana politics and the passing of former Louisiana Speaker of the House, Bubba Henry.

Bishop Michael Duca.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Bob Mann 0425.mp3 Listen • 22:00