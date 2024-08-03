When the 2018 Federal Farm Bill was signed into law, repealing the nation's 82-year prohibition on hemp, Louisiana's legislature rapidly opened the door for a booming new industry here in our state. In just a few years, the hemp industry has grown to represent over $33 million in state commerce annually. On this week's show, we explore this fibrous cannabis plant and meet the people who are extracting it, infusing it, and serving it up at your favorite local bar.We begin with Paige Melancon, president of Louisiana Hemp Extractors. Since 2020, his facility in Arnaudville, Louisiana has processed over 2000 pounds of industrial hemp for local farmers, turning it into oils, lotions, gummies, and drinks for wholesale and retail markets. In 2022, Paige branched into manufacturing his own products under the BakPak label. He tells us about the hemp business today and looks at its future in the current political climate.Then, we meet Eric Becker and Ken Jackson – two founders of the cannabis-infused seltzer brand, Louie Louie. With each can including five milligrams of both the cannabinoids CBD and THC, the company offers what they call a "sessionable" product designed as an alcohol alternative.And Louisianans are drinking it up – even in old-line restaurants like the Napoleon House! Braithe Tidwell, corporate beverage director for the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group stops by to tell us how THC cocktails have made their way onto their restaurant menus.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Listen • 50:00