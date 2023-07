The restaurant landscape in America is rapidly changing. The pandemic gave a lot of people time to rethink, retool, and redo the way the industry works. On this week's show, we speak with young chefs and restaurateurs who are changing the rules and reshaping culinary culture. We learn how chefs Mason Hereford and Serigne Mbaye run their restaurants and meet the trio behind the award-winning Saint Germain in New Orleans.

Listen • 50:00